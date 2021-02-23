February 23, 2021

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces criminal charges after arguing with his brother and firing a gunshot into the air.

Kenneth Andre Gillispie, 32, faces charged of discharging a firearm into occupied property and assault by pointing a gun in connection with an incident in early February. In the incident, Gillispie is accused of slapping another man, who police said is his brother, in the face.

During the argument, which occurred in the 300 block of North Jackson Street, Gillispie allegedly racked his gun, ejecting a bullet that was already in the chamber. He told the victim “this is for you” before firing the weapon.

No one was hit by the shot, but police said the bullet landed in the siding of a nearby apartment.

Gillispie was arrested Monday and given a $500 bond.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Friday in the 100 block of Beck Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Performance Drive in Mooresville.

• A man on Friday reported a past breaking and entering in the 8600 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• A weapon was turned over to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday in the 700 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove.

• Dollar General on Friday reported a larceny in the 2100 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• Loves Travel Stop on Saturday reported multiple cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the 100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported his mailbox was damaged in the 1100 block of Briggs Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a burglary in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

• A man on Saturday reported property damage in the 100 block of Camp Wesley Drive in Mooresville.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 100 block of Randall Court in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported the larceny of a registration sticker from the 800 block of Rainey Road in Salisbury.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Saturday in the 3400 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday reported the larceny of Nike clothing in the 100 block of Tingle Drive.

• Pilot Travel Center on Sunday reported a larceny in the 900 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Tracey Marcellus Clodfelter, 48, was charged Friday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses. His charges, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says, stem from several incidents during which Clodfelter used an application called Cash App on his mother’s phone. The Sheriff’s Office said Clodfelter transferred a total of $831 in nine transactions from Jan. 28 to Feb. 15.

• Wesley Grant Raynor, 31, was charged Saturday with assault on a female.

