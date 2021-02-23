Letter: Littering continues to be a blight

The N.C. General Assembly has just introduced a bill to double the fine for littering from $500 to $2,000. Littering continues to be a huge blight for Salisbury/Rowan. It never ends. I have picked up litter on my road year after year after year.

It seems to be worse now with all the take-out orders. It makes no sense to selfishly toss trash out of vehicle windows, not caring who has to pick it up.

I really think that no littering should be taught in schools in environmental courses. Make it taboo like tobacco use and maybe it will stop.

— Dick A Richards

Salisbury