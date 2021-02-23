One new COVID-19 death, 23 new positives reported Tuesday

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported one new death in Rowan County and few other changes to the state of COVID-19 locally.

The new death brings the total in Rowan County to 270 since the start of the pandemic and 97 since Jan. 1. Rowan continues to have more local deaths than any neighboring county.

Further information about the death reported Tuesday was not immediately available. The state’s update to congregate living outbreaks and school clusters didn’t show any new deaths.

Total positives in Rowan County on Tuesday increased by just 23, the lowest number in months, according to state and local data. There have now been 14,636 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 774 in the previous two weeks.

Rowan’s positive numbers compare favorably with Stanly and Davie counties, both of which have more cases per capita.

First doses of vaccines administered increased by just 70 on Tuesday — to a total of 13,610 in Rowan County. Second doses increased by 115 — to a total of 7,053. Rowan County has administered more first doses per capita than Davidson or Cabarrus counties. Rowan is behind all neighboring counties for second doses per capita.

Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were up slightly on Tuesday, from 340 to 364. Of those hospitalized, 41 were admitted in the previous 41 hours.

Statewide on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported one of the lowest increases in positives in months — 1,514. There were a total of 1,563 people hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has totaled 846,284 positive tests and 10,965 deaths.