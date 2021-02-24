Blotter: Two charged after call about package

SALISBURY — A call for a disturbance involving a package ended with criminal charges for a Lexington woman and Salisbury man.

While responding to the call about a package delivered to a house in the 1400 block of Miller Chapel Road, a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered the two people involved had outstanding warrants for arrest. An incident report stated the package in question contained narcotics.

Nathaniel Wade Holshouser, 32, was charged Monday with felony larceny, simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. While the felony larceny charge was for an outstanding warrant, Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the others were for five dosage units of hydrocodone and a cut straw found in the front pocket of Holshouser’s jeans.

He was given a $12,5000 bond.

Sicerra Nicole Bowles, 30, was wanted on an outstanding warrant of failing to appear in court. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bowles was given a bond of $30,000.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Monday in the 200 block of Paige Drive in Salisbury.

• National Rental Car on Monday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported fraud in the 1300 block of Goodson Road in Salisbury.

• Narcotics were found Monday at a business in the 300 block of Woodmill Road in Salisbury.

• An outbuilding was broken into Monday in the 4500 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• Quality Transport on Monday reported embezzlement in the 200 block of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported narcotics were stolen in the 1200 block of St. Stephens Church Road in Gold Hill.

• A man reported a burglary Monday in the 3500 block of Potneck Road in Woodleaf.

• Burlington Coat Factory on Monday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• Patty Jean Wilhelm, 46, was charged Monday with felony breaking and entering.

• Ernest Lewis Erdman, 47, was charged Monday with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A drug overdose was reported Tuesday in the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• Thomas Lee Barnes, 19, was charged Tuesday with vandalism, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing in connection with an incident in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place in Salisbury. Barnes allegedly broke a window with a flower pot and entered a residence. He was spotted by the homeowner and ran. Outside, police found a juvenile who had been reported as missing.

• Samron Jermaine Hillie, 45, was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a felon.