February 24, 2021

  • 70°
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the actions of GOP legislative leaders, who have expressed a commitment to seeking consensus on the state's biggest items. (AP file photo)

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

By Staff Report

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Friday

“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said in a news release. “We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win. Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this.”

The new executive order lifts the modified stay at home order, which includes a 10 p.m. curfew. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 10 to 25, while 50 remains the limit for outdoors. The curfew on the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption will be moved from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bars are among the businesses that can now open for patrons. Outdoor sporting venues, including high school football stadiums, will have increased capacity.

The new executive order has two general categories of occupancy restrictions: 30% capacity and 50% capacity. Because indoor spaces have a higher risk of spread for COVID-19, indoor facilities in the 30% category may not exceed 250 people per indoor room or indoor space.

The following fall in the 30% capacity category:

• Bars
• Meeting, reception, and conference spaces
• Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs
• Indoor areas of amusement parks
• Movie theaters
• Entertainment facilities (bingo parlors, gaming establishments)
• Sports arenas and fields
• Venues

Indoor event venues with more than 5,000 seats may be excepted from the 250 person limit if they follow additional safety measures up to 15% capacity.

The following fall in the 50% capacity category:

• Restaurants
• Breweries, wineries, distilleries
• Fitness and physical activity facilities
• Pools
• Museums and aquariums
• Retailers
• Outdoor areas of amusement parks
• Salons, personal care and tattoo parlors

Safety protocols such as masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing will continue to be important as people adjust to the new order, health officials said.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after call about package

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

News Main

North Rowan girls end season with playoff loss to Murphy

Education

Rowan-Salisbury EC department plunges in place after raising $1,300 for Special Olympics

Nation/World

Tiger Woods injured in car crash, has surgery on legs

Local

Local stakeholders set goals, direction to tackle city’s housing issues

Education

RSS board talks future of Henderson Independent School

Coronavirus

One new COVID-19 death, 23 new positives reported Tuesday

Local

Concord to create fallen officer memorial featuring Rowan native Shuping

Crime

20-year-old man faces rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

Local

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

Education

RSS board votes to use upset bid process on Faith property

Local

Committee to soon accept artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

BREAKING NEWS

RSS board votes to send elementary students to in-person classes four days per week

Coronavirus

County to administer nearly 1,700 vaccines this week

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Howard named ‘hospitality champion’ by North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

Crime

Blotter: Gunshot fired into home on North Oakhurst Drive

Local

Teenager reported missing in Salisbury

Local

‘Everybody needs an Aunt Libby:’ Family celebrates 100th birthday of Rockwell doctor Elizabeth Lombard

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why is Rowan EMS no longer transporting some patients outside of county?

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 21