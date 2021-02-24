February 25, 2021

High school basketball: Tuesday’s first-round scores, Thursday’s second-round pairings

By Post Sports

Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

4A West Boys

First round

Ardrey Kell 48, Green Hope 46

Hillside 63, Harding 57

Page 52, Glenn 42

R.J. Reynolds 69, Myers Park 61

North Mecklenburg 78, Jordan 47

Panther Creek 77, Grimsley 65

Hough 62, Rocky River 59 (OT)

South Mecklenburg 62, Independence 45

nior 68, Heritage 64

Thursday

Hillside (11-3) at Ardrey Kell (7-0)

Page (8-1) at R.J. Reynolds (12-1)

Panther Creek (13-1) at North Mecklenburg (9-0)

South Mecklenburg (5-2) at Hough (7-2)

3A West boys

West Rowan 69, Monroe 60

Cox Mill 44, A.C. Reynolds 31

North Iredell 57, T.C. Roberson 55

Crest 75, Dudley 62

Hickory 60, North Buncombe 55

Mount Tabor 64, Charlotte Catholic 56

Central Cabarrus 95, Kings Mountain 57

Weddington 82, Hunter Huss 51

Thursday

Cox Mill (11-2) at West Rowan (14-1)

North Iredell (12-2) at Crest (14-1)

Mount Tabor (12-2) at Hickory (10-1)

Central Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (14-0)

2A West boys

Hendersonville 83, Ledford 64

Atkins 68, West Stanly 53

Mountain Heritage 50, Salisbury 43

West Caldwell 66, Ashe County 54

North Lincoln 77, Forbush 55

North Davidson 62, East Lincoln 59

Shelby 89, Patton 75

R-S Central 57, Forest Hills 51

Thursday

Atkins (13-1) at Hendersonville (13-0)

West Caldwell (7-1) at Mountain Heritage (12-0)

North Davidson (12-0) at North Lincoln (13-2)

Shelby (14-1) at R-S Central (13-1)

1A West boys

Mitchell County 66, Research Triangle Academy 48

Pine Lake Prep 74, North Stanly 67 (OT)

Lincoln Charter 91, Murphy 49

Chatham Central 74, Hiwassee Dam 71

Uwharrie Charter 66, Starmount 47

Mount Airy 74, Christ the King 66

Mountain Island Charter 72, Chatham Charter 46

Hayesville 70, Winston-Salem Prep 65

Thursday

Pine Lake Prep (15-1) at Mitchell County (9-5)

Chatham Central (10-1) at Lincoln Charter (13-1)

Uwharrie Charter (10-3) at Mount Airy (12-3)

Mountain Island Charter (13-2) at Hayesville (15-0)

4A West girls

Vance 54, South Mecklenburg 28

Jordan 64, Hickory Ridge 50

Independence 62, Northwest Guilford 49

East Forsyth 53, Ragsdale 48

Providence 57, Athens Drive 30

Panther Creek 63, North Mecklenburg 39

Lake Norman 49, Myers Park 47

South Caldwell 45, West Forsyth 38

Thursday

Jordan (9-2) at Vance (8-0)

Independence (6-2) at East Forsyth (13-1)

Panther Creek (10-1) at Providence (7-0)

Lake Norman (10-1) at South Caldwell (7-6)

3A West girls

Freedom 48, North Buncombe 35

Asheville 56, Cox Mill 33

Hickory 53, Northwest Cabarrus 38

Ashbrook 55, Alexander Central 48

Carson 69, Kings Mountain 33

Cuthbertson 63, Crest 22

Charlotte Catholic 62, Dudley 58

Enka 58, Southwest Guilford 45

Thursday

Asheville (12-2) at Freedom (10-0)

Hickory (9-2) at Ashbrook (13-1)

Cuthbertson (14-1) at Jesse Carson (15-0)

Charlotte Catholic (11-3) at Enka (14-1)

2A West girls

West Stokes 41, Ledford 23

Newton-Conover 57, Pisgah 46

Bunker Hill 58, North Davidson 50

R-S Central 75, Forest Hills 71

Salisbury 53, Patton 37

Shelby 56, East Lincoln 24

West Wilkes 59, North Surry 34

Mountain Heritage 54, Wilkes Central 47

Thursday

Newton-Conover (15-0) at West Stokes (12-0)

R-S Central (11-3) at Bunker Hill (8-0)

Shelby (15-0) at Salisbury (14-1)

West Wilkes (12-0) at Mountain Heritage (9-2)

1A West girls

East Surry 75, Clover Garden 30

Robbinsville 78, Chatham Charter 44

Community School of Davidson 53, Uwharrie Charter 40

Murphy 66, North Rowan 35

Hiwassee Dam 64, North Stanly 35

Mitchell County 60, Mountain Island Charter 13

Elkin 37, Christ the King 25

Bishop McGuinness 66, Bessemer City 26

Thursday

Robbinsville (14-1) at East Surry (13-0)

Murphy (13-2) at Community School of Davidson (14-0)

Mitchell County (14-0) at Hiwassee Dam (9-4)

Bishop McGuinness (9-4) at Elkin (7-6)

