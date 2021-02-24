February 24, 2021

Joe Gibbs says Ty Gibbs' father is helping set the schedule for his grandson. “They’ve tried to pick out the races where it would help him the most, and he would grow the most and get the most experience at those tracks,” Joe Gibbs said. “I think they’ve done a good job of laying things out.” (AP File Photo/Terry Renna)

Ty Gibbs gets 14 more Xfinity races after win

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By Jenna Fryer

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE — Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory.

Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.

He’s the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut but the first to win in his very first national series race.

Ty Gibbs will race this year for both the ARCA championship and rookie of the year in the Xfinity Series. His schedule is set by his father, Coy.

“They’ve tried to pick out the races where it would help him the most, and he would grow the most and get the most experience at those tracks,” Joe Gibbs said. “I think they’ve done a good job of laying things out.”

Ty Gibbs will race next at Phoenix in March, and five of his 14 remaining races will be on road courses. The No. 54 Toyota will be filled the rest of this year by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Ty Dillon.

“Winning this past weekend in Daytona was really a dream come true for me,” Ty Gibbs said. ”

I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel again. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have great teams behind me in both ARCA and Xfinity and I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all of them. I’m just really excited for the rest of the year.”

Ty Gibbs won eight ARCA races the last two seasons. He had to be 18 to race in the Xfinity Series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

