Five get Dunbar School Heritage Scholarships

Members of the Dunbar School Alumni Association recently awarded Heritage Scholarships to five descendants of former students, teachers or administrators of Dunbar School for $800 apiece.

Students had to submit proof of a relationship to a descendant connected to the school, records of academic achievement and involvement, community service and financial need.

These are the recipients:

Myles Holland, a student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas studying biological science. Holland plans to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

“With the knowledge I will amass in biology, anatomy, kinesiology and psychology in my undergraduate studies couple with my master’s program, I will be equipped to serve my community by providing exceptional service to those who require help getting back to living their lives normally again,” Holland said.

Holland is the son of Alonzo and Chalese Holland and the grandson of alumni member Carolyn Long Napoleon.

Brandon Kennedy Richmond, a student at Gardner Webb University double majoring in English and graphic design. Richmond plans to secure a real estate license and earn a master’s degree in animation or writing.

Richmond is the son of Walillian and Tovarest White and Larry Richmond. He is the grandson of alumni members Hazel and William Kennedy Sr.

Dykira Ruffin-North is a student at N.C. Agricultural and Technical University majoring in computer information technology.

She is the daughter of Felicia Ruffin and granddaughter of alumni member Essie Graham Ruffin.

Patrick Heath Tillman is a student at UNC Charlotte studying theater. Tillman is the son of Stacy and Patrick Tillman and nephew of alumni member Gretta Heath Saunders.

Ahmad Towens Jr. is a student at N.C. Agricultural and Technical University majoring in information technology. He wants to go on to work in cyber security. Towens is the son of Tasha Locus and Ahmad Towens. He is the grandson of alumni member Sampson Towens.