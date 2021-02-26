Blotter: Feb. 26
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A county ordinance violation was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury.
• A woman reported fraud Wednesday in the 700 block of Lake Fork Road.
• First Premier Bank on Wednesday reported fraud in the 1500 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.
• A man on Wednesday reported a physical assault in the 900 block of Old U.S. 80 in Gold Hill.
• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault in the 700 block of Shue Road in China Grove.
• A woman reported an assault in the 1000 block of Red Haven Drive in Salisbury.
• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Stafford Estates Drive.
• Mitchell Lee Varnadore 34, was charged with breaking and entering a building Wednesday.
• Thomas Lee Barnes, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• Walmart on Thursday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 1000 block of Maggie Avenue.
• Pizza Hut on Thursday reported a counterfeit bill in the 500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• A person reported indecent liberties with a child on Thursday.
• A juvenile reported a physical disturbance on Thursday in the 300 block of South Craige Street.
• Amari Messiah Mosley, 20, was charged Thursday with assault and battery.
