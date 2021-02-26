High school football: Wonders romp in opener

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Things got back to normal at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

A.L. Brown rolled 51-19 against South Piedmont Conference rival Northwest Cabarrus in a game moved up a day due to weather concerns.

The Wonders, long dominant in the series, had dropped two straight to the Trojans.

A.L. Brown led 27-0 at one point, and Amareon Plummer ran back a kickoff for a touchdown after Northwest finally got on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Returning QB Cam Kromah threw three touchdown passes to Isaiah Black, Torren Wright and Jacob Booker.

Jamison Flowe, who missed last season with an injury, led the ground game and scored two touchdowns.

A.L. Brown took advantage of four Northwest turnovers. Those miscues led to three A.L. Brown touchdowns, plus a Ty Woods field goal.

Trent Thompson made two interceptions. Justin Morgan had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Alex Walker threw three touchdown passes for Northwest.

Eric Morman, former Catawba College receiver and A.L. Brown assistant, was making his debut at the helm of the Trojans.

Mike Newsome is in his 10th year as the Wonders’ head coach.

A.L. Brown is at Central Cabarrus in Week 2, while the Trojans look to bounce back against Robinson.

A.L. Brown 14 20 3 14 — 51

Northwest Cabarrus 0 13 0 6 — 19

First Quarter

ALB — Black 8 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

ALB — Flowe 17 run (Woods kick)

Second Quarter

ALB — Wright 16 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

ALB —Flowe 6 run (kick failed)

NW — Tru Sierra 76 pass from Walker (Westover kick)

ALB — Plummer 89 kickoff return (Woods kick)

NW — Tucker 37 pass from Walker (kick failed)

Third Quarter

ALB — FG Woods 27

Fourth Quarter

NW — Tucker 61 pass from Walker (kick failed)

ALB — Ja. Booker 29 pass from Kromah (Woods kick)

ALB — Russell 2 run (Woods kick)