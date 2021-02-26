February 26, 2021

  • 50°

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out West Rowan in first home game

By Post Sports

Published 7:59 am Friday, February 26, 2021

Salisbury High (1-0) put on a show en route to a 36-0 win over West Rowan (0-1) on Thursday night.

The Hornets ran the ball almost 40 times for more than 250 yards in the win over West Rowan and chipped in another 100 yards through the air, collecting 17 first downs along the way.

Read the full story about the win by clicking here.

