College basketball: Catawba men advance in SAC tourney

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team stayed hot by pounding Limestone 90-67 at Goodman Gym on Saturday afternoon in front of 133 fans.

Freshman Bernard Pelote had a huge outing in the first-round South Atlantic Conference Tournament game, scoring 26 on 10-for-16 shooting and making five 3-pointers.

Larry McLeod had an efficient 23 on 10-for-13 shooting.

Seventh-seeded Catawba (9-10) shot 52.7 percent from the field and made 12 turnovers while taking its sixth straight win.

The Indians had a big edge on the glass against the 10th-seeded Saints, who finished with a 2-11 record.

Catawba plays at No. 2 seed Tusculum at 8 p.m. on Monday.

LIMESTONE (67) — Dada 20, Owens 20, Gahlert 7, Edoka 5, Hinkle 4, Harris 1, Jackson, Harrell.

CATAWBA (90) — Pelote 26, McLeod 23, Robinson 9, Burwell 7, Nelson 7, Phillips 5, Johnson 4, Peacock 4, Spencer 3, Freeman 2, Whitfield, Bowen, Sylla.

Limestone 32 35 — 67

Catawba 42 48 — 90