February 28, 2021

  • 48°
Duke’s Jeremy Roach tries to stop Louisville’s Carlik Jones in Saturday night’s game. Photo courtesy of ACC

Duke falls to Louisville in overtime

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Carlik Jones scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, sophomore Quinn Slazinski opened the scoring in OT with a 3-pointer and Louisville fended off Duke 80-73 on Saturday night, halting the Blue Devils’ late-season win streak at four games.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, scored 24 points when Louisville defeated Duke 70-65 on Jan. 23 — making this the first regular-season sweep for the Cardinals against the Blue Devils.

Jae’Lyn Withers scored 16 points with nine rebounds for Louisville while Samuell Williamson scored 14 with 12 rebounds.

Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with a career-high 37 points — tying the most points by a Duke player in the last 15 seasons (Grayson Allen 2017).

Wendell Moore Jr., who scored 13 points, made four straight free throws in the final 1:20 of regulation to give Duke a 65-64 lead with 36.9 seconds left. Jones was fouled on a drive in the lane at 13.5, and made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before Withers secured the offensive rebound. Jones had another attempt to win it, but his pull-up jumper was off the mark.

The Cardinals (13-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed in overtime.

After Louisville took a 40-28 lead early in the second half, Hurt scored 13 points in a nearly seven minute span as Duke grabbed a 53-52 lead. Williamson wrapped back-to-back layups — each on an assist from Jones — around a Hurt basket as the Cardinals led 58-57.

Duke (11-9, 9-7) still leads the overall series with Louisville, 10-9, but the Cardinals have won three straight. Hurt has been on a late-season tear, entering Saturday’s game averaging 20.8 points during Duke’s four-game win streak.

Duke visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday before hosting rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

Update: $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, moves on to Senate

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Update: FDA follows advisers’ recommendation, OKs single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief