March 1, 2021

High school football: Carson-South Rowan stats

By Post Sports

Published 4:09 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021

Cougars 41, Raiders 0

Carson                     14     7    13      7  — 41

S. Rowan                0     0      0     0  — 0

Car — Dowd 3 run (Beaver kick), 4:17, 1st

Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:36 1st

Car — London 20 run (Beaver kick), 7:36 2nd

Car — Johnson 49 pass from London (kick failed), 7:14 3rd

Car — Dowd 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:48 3rd

Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 8:06 4th

                                 CAR       SR

First downs               19              9

Total yards                352         92

Rushing yardage    39-207   34-46

Passing yards          145         46

Comp-Att-Int       12-18-1      4-9-0

Penalties               6-60        8-65

Punts                    1-39        5-33.2

Fumbles-Lost      0-0         4-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS LEADERS

Rushing — Carson: Pyle 17-85; Garland 7-47; Galarza 7-33; London 4-32; Dowd 4-10. South Rowan: Deal 10-19; Chrismon 12-18; McGee 3-8; Feaster 3-3; Rucker 1-1; Kennedy 5-(minus 3).

Passing — Carson: London 12-18-1, 145. South Rowan: Chrismon 4-9-0, 46.

Receiving — Carson: Johnson 2-51; Taylor 2-37; Pyle 2-18; Bost 2-18; Harris 2-16; Mullis 1-4; Lee 1-1. South Rowan: Hunt 3-41; James 1-5.

