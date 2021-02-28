Letter: On Texas and COVID-19 deaths

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott went on Fox, and deflected blame as usual and took a shot at a non-existent “Green New Deal.” Let them set him and his wheelchair in the middle of Austin and see if he can make it into a warming center Maybe “Flyin” Ted Cruz will come by and push him.

There have been 501,092 deaths from COVID since the first one was reported Jan 21, 2020. That is an average of 1,251 per day. The overall total is more than the deaths in World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined. “His Royal Worthlessness” declared it would disappear by warm weather. His crystal ball was spotted going into the White House dumpster in early May.

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury