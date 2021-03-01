March 1, 2021

College basketball: Season ends for Catawba men

By Post Sports

Published 10:14 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

Catawba’s Terrence Whitfield. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Catawba’s men’s basketball team finally cooled off on Monday and lost 93-70 at Tusculum in a South Atlantic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The Indians had surged in recent weeks and had recorded five straight wins.

The seventh-seeded Indians (9-11) have been shooting 50 percent frequently, but on Monday they managed only 37.9 percent. They lost the battle on the boards, allowing 19 Tusculum offensive rebounds, and also lost the turnover battle 14-8.

Second-seeded Tusculum (13-4) led 38-30 at halftime and was able to push that lead to 20 in the early stages of the second half.

Terrence Whitfield scored 15 for the Indians.  Caleb Robinson and SAC Player of the Week Marcus Burwell had 13 each. Bernard Pelote scored 10.

Trenton Gibson led the Pioneers with 23 points.

Also advancing in the tournament were Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne and Queens.

CATAWBA (70) — Whitfield 15, Burwell 13, Robinson 13, Pelote 10, McLeod 6,  Spencer 5, Phillips 4, Peacock 2, Nelson 1.

TUSCULUM (93) — Gibson 23, J. Mitchell 18, West 15, Legiste 15, Scott 13, B. Mitchell 7,  Brown 2, Williams, Dixon.

Catawba     30   40     70

Tusculum  38    35   — 93

