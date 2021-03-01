Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man was arrested on drug charges Sunday evening after Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about breaking and entering on Courtney Lane.

Matthew Grey Morris of Salisbury faces a felony charge of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Morris and several other people were found outside of a residence at 118 Courtney Lane around 8:45 p.m. While deputies were called to the scene because of a breaking and entering call, Morris said he “wasn’t sure what the problem was,” said Maj. John Sifford.

After a discussion about who lived in the residence, Morris was charged for an outstanding warrant. The drug charges stem from a plastic bag containing 15.9 grams of methamphetamine that deputies said they watched Morris place between two lounge chairs. Maj. John Sifford said a plastic bag containing what deputies believed to be 2.4 grams heroin also was found in Morris’ possession.

Morris was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center Monday with a $4,500 bond.