Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures

Waterworks Visual Arts Center has announced its 2021 Summer ARTventures, Reimagined.

Weeklong classes for youth ages 4-18 will begin on June 14, in, out and around the Waterworks campus at 123 East Liberty St. in Salisbury.

The center says everyone will follow health safety protocols, including mask-wearing, social distancing and staggered start and end times by age group. There will be a lower headcount per class plus maintaining one group of students per art studio for the week. Full details describing class offerings, schedules, instructors and tuition will be available at waterworks.org, starting Monday.

Waterworks members get first choice during an exclusive registration window, March 1-15.

Waterworks says it has reimagined its multi-week Summer ARTventures to provide a safe environment for joyful exploration and artistic expression. The camp will run five weeks, excluding July 5-9, and each class is three hours per morning for five days, Monday-Friday.

Debbie Hoffman (Miss Debbie) is back this summer with five different Messy Art labs for little ones ages 4-5, who can count on plenty of mixing, squishing, constructing and dressing up each week. Those ages 6 to 8 can investigate the techniques of printmaking; create tiny environments for gnomes, trolls and fairies; play in the clay; make it pop, and watch in amazement as science and art collide. Children who are 12 years old can choose from two age groups: 9-12 and 12-18.

With only morning classes and reduced headcount per class, seating capacity is greatly reduced this year.

Joining Waterworks and registering for classes at the same time gives first-time members a 20% discount on their first year, reduced member tuition and member-only multi-class registration discounts.