March 3, 2021

  • 37°

High school soccer: Salisbury battles to 3-all tie with league leader

By Post Sports

Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Salisbury’s Dennis Anaya. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

WALLBURG — Salisbury and  Central Carolina Conference-leading Ledford battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw on Tuesday night.

Salisbury jumped on the board first when Dennis Anaya found Brayan Avilez just four minutes into the match.

Ledford tied the contest with a penalty kick for a 1-all tie at the half.

Ledford took the lead midway through the second half on a corner kick that capped a flurry of opportunities for the defending CCC champions.

The score remained 2-1 for 15 minutes until Colin Donaldson fed Anaya, who blasted home the leveling goal with just under five minutes remaining in regulation.

Anaya went to work again just three minutes into the first overtime period when he received a ball from Avilez, beat a defender, and secured the brace.

The Panthers spent the final 16 minutes pounding the Hornets’ goal and finally tied the match with just over four minutes remaining to provide the final score.

“It was a fantastic match to be a part of, in almost every regard,” Salisbury head coach Matt Parrish said.  “We didn’t get the perfect result, but we proved to the teams in the CCC and most importantly to ourselves that we can compete with anyone. I was very proud of our resolve throughout the match. We never cowered, never accepted defeat, and never stopped working.”

Several Hornets had their best matches of the season.

“Dennis Anaya was fantastic and his work extended far beyond the scoresheet,” Parrish said.

Chris Portillo battled through injury to help solidify the midfield with Carlos Henriquez, Yahir Avilez and Brayan Avilez.

Riley Dillon had the unenviable task of marking Justin Seelal, Ledford’s top scorer.

“Seelal is an absolute monster and is one of the best players I’ve seen in a long time,” Parrish said.

Wade Robins was fantastic in goal, recording 17 saves as Ledford outshot Salisbury 28-9.

Salisbury moves to 3-1-2 in the CCC and 6-1-2 overall.

Next up for the Hornets is another pivotal matchup vs East Davidson Wednesday night at Ludwig Stadium. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Print Article

Comments

High School

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls headed to state championship game

Local

Commissioners set date for public hearing on potential solar energy system rule changes

Health

Two of Rep. Sasser’s bills successfully pass through Health Committee

Local

Rep. Warren’s measure to allow removal of public notices from newspapers put on back burner

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs future of previously rejected housing development

Local

Salisbury City Council hears public comments, receives presentation on Main Street reconfiguration

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with felony drug offenses

Nation/World

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Nation/World

Biden vows enough vaccines by end of May

Coronavirus

State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

Coronavirus

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

Crime

Salisbury Police chief addresses K-9 video, says officer separated from animal

Local

Rowan Rescue Squad sets record straight on fundraising typo

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in Rowan top positives since start of pandemic

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Lifestyle

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures