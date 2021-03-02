March 2, 2021

Wake Forest’s Isaiah Mucius goes to the hoop over Pitt’s Nike Sibande in Tuesday night’s game. Sibande came out better in the Panthers' victory, with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Photo courtesy of ACC

Hoops roundup: Pitt snaps five-game skid at Wake’s expense

By Post Sports

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Nike Sibande had 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Justin Champagnie added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 70-57 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Champagnie gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 5:21 left for a 58-46 lead. The Panthers led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Champagnie recorded his league-leading 13th double-double of the season for Pittsburgh (10-10, 6-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), which matched its conference win total from last season.

Pitt outrebounded Wake 42-23 and scored 28 points in the paint.

Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-14, 3-14) with 17 points, four assists and three steals. Ismael Massoud added 10 points.

Pitt is scheduled to face Clemson in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Wake Forest will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when it faces Georgia Tech on Friday.

No. 3 Baylor 94, No. 6 WVU 89 (OT)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and  the Bears clinched  their first Big 12 regular season championship.

Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. The Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the very end against the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5).

Mitchell scored four of Baylor’s 13 points in overtime and finished with 20. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points for the Bears.

Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers.

Butler’s layup with 2.7 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime and Mitchell’s layup with 59 seconds left in overtime put Baylor ahead to stay.

Game canceled

Today’s Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game between No. 22 Virginia Tech and visiting Louisville has been canceled following a contact tracing review within the Hokies’ program.

The team is following ACC medical protocols. The Cardinals will close the regular season Saturday at home against No. 21 Virginia.

