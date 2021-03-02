March 2, 2021

  • 39°

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

By Staff Report

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A 47-year-old man died Monday after his moped crashed into a parked vehicle on Franklin Avenue.

Chadrick Solon Cochran, a Kannapolis resident, was traveling south on Franklin Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle that wasn’t occupied around 8 p.m. He was thrown from the moped near Franklin Avenue’s intersection with Northside Street.

Cabarrus EMS and the Kannapolis Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but Cochran died from injuries sustained in the crash.

