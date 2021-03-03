College softball: Indians split to open SAC play
Catawba opened South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday by splitting a doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial.
Catawba won 5-3 in the nightcap, with Whitley Arnott (West Rowan) pitching six strong innings with eight strikeouts.
Madison Hunter (Gray Stone) earned her fourth save.
Catawba’s five runs came in the sixth on a three-run homer by Jordan Dean and a two-run homer by Allie Baker (A.L. Brown).
• In a 10-8 loss in the opener, Hunter took the loss in relief of Brooke Walser.
Riley Tucker and Brittany Ireland homered for the Indians (11-1, 1-1).
LMU (12-1, 3-1) scored twice in the seventh to break an 8-all tie.
Anderson plays at Catawba on Saturday.
