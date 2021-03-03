Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship
Carson High School’s girls basketball team won the 3A West Regional final against Hickory on Wednesday by a score of 62-45.
They’ll play for the 3A state championship game Saturday in Asheboro. The time and specific venue is to be announced.
