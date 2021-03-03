March 3, 2021

  • 37°

Rep. Warren’s measure to allow removal of public notices from newspapers put on back burner

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A bill that would give 14 counties the option to publish public notices on county websites rather than in newspapers is being placed on the back burner, said primary sponsor state Rep. Harry Warren.

House Bill 35 was on the agenda to be discussed during the Local Government Committee meeting Tuesday. But Warren, a Republican representing House District 76 who introduced the bill in January, told the Post it was removed to allow a similar bill time to make similar changes so that both can go through the committee process together.

Despite the fact that tax revenue has increased for county government, Warren said his intent in filing the bill is to alleviate the financial burdens placed on governmental entities and offset their revenue losses amid the pandemic. It applies to Rowan, Catawba, Cabarrus, Currituck, Davidson, Forsyth, Haywood, Jackson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rockingham, Rutherford, Swain and Stanly counties.

The bill is co-sponsored by two other Republican representatives, Deputy Majority Whip Bobby Hanig and Jay Adams of Catawba County.

Since January, a few changes have been made. Warren said following a presentation from North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell tweaks were made to reflect that elections notices would still be required to be published in newspapers to comply with current state statutes. The bill calls on the State Board of Elections to reimburse the county boards of elections for the costs in placing such notices.

Additionally, delinquent tax notices will still run in print. Warren said the revenue collected from such notices far surpass the cost of placing it.

In 2017, one month after Moore County published a list of delinquent taxpayers, their properties and amounts owed in The Pilot newspaper, the county received nearly $821,000 of the $1.37 million owed, according to a report from the newspaper.

Those same changes are expected to be made to H.B. 51, which applies to the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington. That bill was introduced by Rep. Howard Penny Jr., R-53.

“We think (the bills) are a great idea, and we’re listening intently to folks’ input and suggestions,” Warren said, adding that he and Penny aren’t “in a hurry to move” the bills as others have greater priority.

Warren said each county can decide whether to publish notices directly to their websites in lieu of in newspapers, but the bill requires the publication of specific instructions as to how to access all notices published electronically at least once a month for 12 months in the local newspaper.

Data provided to the Post from Rowan County shows in 2020 the county website — rowancountync.gov — had 5.82 million page views. By contrast, web data compiled through Google Analytics shows that the Salisbury Post’s website had 16.65 million page views.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

High School

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls headed to state championship game

Local

Commissioners set date for public hearing on potential solar energy system rule changes

Health

Two of Rep. Sasser’s bills successfully pass through Health Committee

Local

Rep. Warren’s measure to allow removal of public notices from newspapers put on back burner

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs future of previously rejected housing development

Local

Salisbury City Council hears public comments, receives presentation on Main Street reconfiguration

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with felony drug offenses

Nation/World

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Nation/World

Biden vows enough vaccines by end of May

Coronavirus

State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

Coronavirus

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

Crime

Salisbury Police chief addresses K-9 video, says officer separated from animal

Local

Rowan Rescue Squad sets record straight on fundraising typo

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in Rowan top positives since start of pandemic

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Lifestyle

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures