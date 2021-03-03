Three deaths, 29 new COVID-19 positives reported

SALISBURY — Three new deaths and 29 COVID-19 positives were reported in Rowan County on Wednesday.

The death brings the total to 286 since the start of the pandemic and 113 since the beginning of the year. The state does not provide any additional information about deaths when they’re first reported. Of deaths for which demographic data is available, 63% are 75 or older. A slightly higher percentage of men than women have died from COVID-19.

Positives increased by 29, making 597 in the previous two weeks and 14,957 since the start of the pandemic.

First doses of vaccines administered increased by 66, to a total of 15,649, or 11.01% of residents. Second doses increased by 127, to a total of 8,501, or 5.98%. Among immediate neighbors, Rowan remains ahead of only Cabarrus for percent of population that has received a first dose and behind all counties for second doses per capita.

The Rowan Health Department on Wednesday held a second dose vaccination clinic for both Moderna and Pfizer. A first dose clinic is planned Thursday, but all appointments are currently claimed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, numbered 278 on Tuesday, with 36 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide, there were 2,145 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 1,303 people currently hospitalized. There have been a total of 865,554 positives since the start of the pandemic and 11,363 deaths.

The state on Wednesday reported 6.1% of tests were positive. By contrast, 8.7% of tests were positive in Rowan County on Wednesday.