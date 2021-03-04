March 4, 2021

  • 36°

Letter: Are double standards involved?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

Why do people let their dogs bark knowing the residents are night workers?

You call it in. No response.

Then there’s a family close by. Everyday, the kids are shrieking and screaming at the top of their lungs. If all that came from my household, I’d be getting “community association” letters in my mailbox. First off, I’m not a member of said association. Second, I’m a private citizen.

How about “community association” send letters to said households? Or are double standards involved? I’m a veteran, retired and a taxpayer.

— John Stinson

China Grove

