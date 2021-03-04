Letter: Solutions to Walmart problem

Walmart has employed many types of security over the years, some better than others.

Possible solutions to problems described in Sunday’s article on 1A “Volume of Walmart calls presents challenge”:

• Walmart and the Salisbury Police set a realistic amount of crimes in which to respond during the year. Once this number is met, much like false security alarms are handled, any excessive calls will be billed.

• Walmart employs one or more off-duty police that will interact with Walmart security, investigate the crimes and write citations.

— Brant Lyerly

Salisbury