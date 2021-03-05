High school football: West no match for Davie

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — West Rowan took some small strides forward in Week 2, but the Falcons were still no match for Davie County.

The War Eagles ended a two-game losing streak to West with a convincing 35-7 victory.

It was 35-0 in the fourth quarter when Akin Robinson broke a 64-yard scoring run for the first points of the season scored by the Falcons (0-2).

Tate Carney produced his second straight four-TD game for the War Eagles (2-0). He didn’t punch out massive yardage, but he had scoring runs of 2, 9 and 1 yards and grabbed a touchdown pass from QB Alex Summers for the War Eagles’ final TD.

West battled to a scoreless first quarter. The Falcons had a chance to score first, but Willie Purvis intercepted a pass in the end zone.

The turning point was a diving interception by Caleb Bowling that gave Davie the ball at the West 45 when it was still scoreless. That short field led to Summers connecting with Zymere Hudson for a 7-0 lead.

Davie quickly made it two touchdowns in two minutes with a fumble recovery by Justin Hayes and Carney’s first TD for a 14-0 halftime lead.

The backbreaker for the Falcons was Davie converting on third-and-17 from its own 29 and driving for the score that made it 21-0 in the third quarter.

Another West fumble handed Davie another short field, and Carney cashed in for a 28-0 cushion.

A blocked punt by Trevor Richardson set up Davie’s last score.

The statistical standout was Summers, who was 22-for-30 passing for 209 yards and two TDs. He threw one interception.

Davie got strong special-teams efforts from kicker Guillermo Moure and punter Beaven Arey.

West Rowan starts North Piedmont Conference play against East Rowan next week. Davie starts Central Piedmont Conference action at R.J. Reynolds.