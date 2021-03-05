March 5, 2021

  • 43°

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021

“It is important to understand that police K-9s are trained to use force against criminal suspects and the handler must ensure that they have complete control over the dog at all times.”

— Jerry Stokes, Salisbury Police chief after video surfaced of an officer hauling a K-9 back to a patrol vehicle

“If we are going to have industries coming or looking at us, we need to probably be able to have housing here for people for that industry.”

— Charles Seaford, China Grove mayor on efforts to restart a 373-home subdivision that was previously rejected over lot sizes

“The best form of preservation is keeping (landmarks) in use, especially with how they were intended to be used.”

— Sada Stewart, Historic Salisbury Foundation executive director on plans for $19.75 million in improvements at the Salisbury Station that include a proposed
tunnel to a second platform

“This has been the craziest season ever, but I believe our girls have made the most of every moment. … Now our seniors will finish their careers in a state championship game. I couldn’t be prouder of them or happier for them.”

— Brooke Stouder, Carson girls basketball coach after the 3A West Regional final victory over Hickory

“We’re not out of it at any point. One positive case in the right environment or a large team could put us in a precarious situation.”

— Jared Tice, Catawba College dean of students after reporting no students or employees are currently in COVID-19 quarantine

“She believed in getting up every morning and working and having a goal everyday to accomplish.”

— Kim Bowden, speaking of her grandmother Lois Willard, who turned 100 on Monday

“We’re hoping to expand our menu and have a little more variety since we have a bigger kitchen to operate in.”

— Devin Barbee, co-owner of The Smoke Pit, which is moving into the Faith Road building that formerly housed Wink’s BBQ

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds

Local

Salisbury Station one of several ‘hot spots’ included in NCDOT rail safety study

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, school considering options

News

Iredell County votes to move Confederate memorial to cemetery

Nation/World

Lara Trump may have eyes on running for a Senate seat

Local

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance

Education

North Hills planning to hold May fundraiser in person

East Spencer

Developers aim to transform former Dunbar School site into multi-purpose community development