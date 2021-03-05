March 5, 2021

  • 43°

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina state government and local governments in nearly 20 counties can receive financial help from Washington following heavy rains and flooding in November now that President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration.

The White House announced on Thursday that the president approved the declaration on Wednesday for the damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta. The Nov. 12 floods led to evacuations, power outages, water rescues and 12 deaths. Six of the deaths occurred when flood waters overwhelmed an Alexander County campground.

The declaration means governments and some nonprofits can get reimbursed for some storm recovery expenses incurred in 19 counties.

The counties identified are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Burke, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hertford, Iredell, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Stokes, Wilkes, Wilson and Yadkin.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties. The U.S. Small Business Administration also has offered low- interest loans to people and businesses.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds

Local

Salisbury Station one of several ‘hot spots’ included in NCDOT rail safety study

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, school considering options

News

Iredell County votes to move Confederate memorial to cemetery

Nation/World

Lara Trump may have eyes on running for a Senate seat

Local

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance

Education

North Hills planning to hold May fundraiser in person

East Spencer

Developers aim to transform former Dunbar School site into multi-purpose community development