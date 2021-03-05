Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

SALISBURY — Two men with New York addresses face felony drug charges sheriff’s deputy allegedly found a suitcase containing marijuana in the back seat of a vehicle.

Tyron Ronald Lyons Jr, 20, of Amityville, New York, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance, possession of marijuana between one-half and one and one-half ounces and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

Damion Deville McPhaul Jr, 20, of Amityville, New York, was charged with possessing stolen goods, felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance and possession of marijuana between one-half and one and one-half ounces.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on the condition of a black Jeep that appeared to be broken down on the side of I-85 north and saw an open container on the floor near the back seats, said Maj. John Sifford. The deputy also smelled marijuana.

Both men were detained after a concealed handgun, determined to be stolen out of Rocky Mount, was found on the passenger. In a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found a total of $5,814 and 171 grams of marijuana — some of which were knotted in individual bags. There was marijuana in the pocket of the driver as well as in the suitcase, Sifford said.

Lyons received a $30,000 bond, and McPhaul received a $50,000 bond.