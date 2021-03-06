March 7, 2021

College baseball: Indians romp twice

By Post Sports

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

 

Catawba’s Joe Butts. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

SALISBURY —  Catawba battered Coker’s pitching staff in Friday’s South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader, routing the Cobras 13-1 and 18-5 at Newman Park.

Newman Park now has a 30-percent of capacity attendance policy.

Catawba (9-4, 7-3) sent 14 men to the plate in an eight-run fourth inning to cruise in the opener. Jeremy Simpson got it started with a two-run double.

Greg Brown (2-0) did the hurling in a game shortened to five innings. He allowed one run and four hits.

Trenton Walsh went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Hunter Shepherd had three hits with Simpson, Cameron Morrison and Cameron Mills getting two.

In the nightcap, Catawba scored nine times in an explosive first inning, as 11 straight batters reached base. Walsh had a three-run double.

Simpson, Joe Butts and Cameron Mills had three hits each in a 17-hit attack.  Simpson, Walsh and Lee Poteat drove in three runs. Shepherd added two more hits.  Bryce Butler had two hits.

 

Trent Montgomery (2-0) got the win in relief of Maddux Holshouser, who hurled the first three innings and fanned two. Connor Garcia had a pair of strikeouts in two innings of work.

The teams finish off the weekend series with a Saturday doubleheader.                             

