College softball: Indians split with Anderson

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s softball team stayed in the South Atlantic Conference race with a split with Anderson on Saturday.

Allie Baker’s two-run homer keyed a 4-2 Catawba win in the opener. Lexi Bryant and Carlee Brawley had RBIs to back the pitching of Brooke Walser, who threw a complete game.

Catawba (12-2, 2-2) couldn’t get a key hit off Harlie Duncan in the nightcap and lost 5-0 to the Trojans (14-2, 5-1).

Kayla Pederson and Sydney Goertzen had two hits each.

Freshman Whitley Arnott started in the circle for the Indians and took her first loss. She pitched three innings and struck out two.

Catawba plays at Mars Hill on Tuesday.