Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

The Carson High Cougars capped a remarkable season and a remarkable story when the girls basketball team came back Saturday to beat Asheboro 51-40 on Saturday night at Providence Grove High in a small town of 3,500 or so that is appropriately known as Climax.

Asheboro (15-1) had an awful lot going for it, but Carson is Carson. The Cougars found a way.

The victory was the last act in a perfect 19-0 season.