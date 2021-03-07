Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury high, getting juvenile to help

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into Salisbury High School, stealing Apple products and encouraging a minor to assist.

Jacob Lynn Jackson, 19, was charged Friday with two felony counts of breaking and entering and larceny as well as a misdemeanor charge contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he and a 13-year-old allegedly broke into Salisbury High School to steal two Apple TVs and an Apple iPad in February. The report states the value of the products stolen total $548.

In other crime reports:

• David Brian Laws, 47, of Rockwell was charged Sunday with two felony counts of breaking and entering along with a felony count of larceny. A warrant states Laws broke into a storage unit located at 725 Jake Alexander Blvd. South in November and stole $1,300 worth of tools that included power saws, an edge trimmer, fishing rods, baseball cards and drills. The report also states Laws stole a shotgun, credit cards, a jewelry box, a safe, a TV, a heater and clothes totaling $1,387. Laws received a a $20,000 bond.

• Demetrius Orlando Neely, 42, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with a felony count of possession of firearm by a felon, three misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana up to a half-ounce, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Neely allegedly had in his possession a Bersa Thunder .380-caliber handgun despite being convicted of second-degree murder in 2000. The report states Neely ran from an officer who was conducting a traffic stop. He received a $500,000 bond.

• Billy Gene Barnes, 39, of Mooresville was charged Friday on a felony count of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a total of 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Barnes’ bond was set at $75,000.

• Samantha Nicole Ely, 23, of Mooresville was also charged Friday on a felony count of selling/delivering a schedule II controlled substance and two felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute at least 8 grams of crystal meth. Ely’s bond was set at $30,000.

• Aaron Lane Gilley, 35, of China Grove was charged Saturday on a felony count of breaking and entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A report states Gilley broke into Royce Apparel, Inc., on South Main Street and stole $300 worth of shirts.

• Landis Police on Saturday charged Jimmy Lee Deerman, 25, of Welch, for felony possession of meth, which is a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.