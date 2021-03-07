College baseball: Catawba takes 4

Staff report

SALISBURY — Back-to-back doubleheaders are no picnic, but that’s the format for South Atlantic Conference baseball this season.

Catawba is making it work out. The Indians won a Saturday doubleheader on top of Friday’s twin bill to sweep a four-game series against Coker (3-9, 3-5) at Newman Park.

Catawba cruised to three easy victories in the series.

The exception was Saturday’s opener. Catawba needed great pitching from Hunter Shepherd (1-0) and Robbie Cowie (second save) and a clutch hit by red-hot Trenton Walsh to win 2-1.

With the Indians (11-4, 9-3) down 1-0 in the sixth, Walsh fought back from an 0-and-2 count to drive in two runs with a double.

Walsh is batting .478 in eight starts and has knocked in 13 runs.

In Saturday’s second game, a 12-2 victory, Bryan Ketchie (2-0) retired the first 13 Cobras in order, allowed only four hits and threw a seven-inning complete game.

Lee Poteat homered for the Indians. Shepherd, Luke Spiva and Joe Butts drove in two runs each.