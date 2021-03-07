College baseball: Catawba takes 4
Staff report
SALISBURY — Back-to-back doubleheaders are no picnic, but that’s the format for South Atlantic Conference baseball this season.
Catawba is making it work out. The Indians won a Saturday doubleheader on top of Friday’s twin bill to sweep a four-game series against Coker (3-9, 3-5) at Newman Park.
Catawba cruised to three easy victories in the series.
The exception was Saturday’s opener. Catawba needed great pitching from Hunter Shepherd (1-0) and Robbie Cowie (second save) and a clutch hit by red-hot Trenton Walsh to win 2-1.
With the Indians (11-4, 9-3) down 1-0 in the sixth, Walsh fought back from an 0-and-2 count to drive in two runs with a double.
Walsh is batting .478 in eight starts and has knocked in 13 runs.
In Saturday’s second game, a 12-2 victory, Bryan Ketchie (2-0) retired the first 13 Cobras in order, allowed only four hits and threw a seven-inning complete game.
Lee Poteat homered for the Indians. Shepherd, Luke Spiva and Joe Butts drove in two runs each.
Catawba will host Lincoln Memorial at Newman Park on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
