March 8, 2021

  • 61°

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

By Staff Report

Published 5:19 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

SALISBURY — Several lane and ramp closures are scheduled for this week as part of an Interstate 85 rehabilitation project in Rowan County.

The following closures will be in place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. while diamond grinding work continues along the I-85 corridor near Salisbury.

Tuesday: The two right lanes of I-85 South will be closed between exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) and Exit 76 (Innes Street).

Wednesday: The two right lanes of I-85 north will be closed between mile markers 78 and 80. Also, the ramp from I-85 North to Long Ferry Road (exit 81) will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to exit 84 and use the interchange to head back on I-85 south to Long Ferry Road.

Thursday: The two right lanes of I-85 north will be closed between exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) and exit 81 (Long Ferry Road). Also, the ramp from Exit 81 (Long Ferry Road) onto I-85 north will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to take I-85 South to exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) to access I-85 north.

The work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Drivers should slow down and anticipate crews working close to the travel lanes throughout this work zone.

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

