17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

SALISBURY — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported Monday in Rowan County.

The new cases bring the total to 15,089 since the start of the pandemic and 476 in the previous 14 days. The additional death brings the total to 291 since the start of the pandemic and 118 since the start of the year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not provide any new data about deaths immediately after they are reported. And upgrades to the state’s vaccination management system on Monday delayed new data for several COVID-19 metrics.

An update on Friday showed 16,145 first doses of vaccinations administered and 9,674 second doses.

The Rowan County Health Department will have a first-dose vaccination clinic Thursday, but all appointments were taken Monday afternoon. The department opens appointments Monday at 10 a.m. People can claim a spot by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics. Novant Health is also administering vaccines at the J.F. Hurley YMCA for existing patients by appointment only.

Vaccines are now being administered to health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, anyone 65 and older and frontline essential workers. Find more information about who’s eligible in the frontline workers category, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.

People can be tested for COVID-19 in Rowan County at the following locations:

• Carolina Covid Testing

711 E. Innes St.

704-413-3080

Seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers

There are two locations, in China Grove and Spencer.

Call 704-792-2242 for an appointment.

• Fastmed Clinic

1361 Klumac Road

704-603-1175

• Moose Pharmacy of Salisbury

1408 West Innes St.

704-636-6340

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make an appointment at moosepharmacy.com.

• CVS

1924 Statesville Boulevard

704-636-1616

Must book an appointment online at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

• Novant Health Rowan

1924 Jake Alexander Blvd. West

704-638-1551

Must call for an appointment

• W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center

1601 Brenner Ave.

704-638-9000

Will only test veterans.

• Optumserve at the Rowan County Health Department

1811 East Innes St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Visit LHI.care to schedule an appointment

• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers Mobile Unit

1811 East Innes St.

704-792-2242

9 a.m. to noon on March 17

For any coronavirus-related questions, contact the Rowan County Health Department at covid-19@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-1800.