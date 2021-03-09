Harold B. Jarrett Post to host blood drive

The Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 will have a blood drive Monday, March 22 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the post’s building.

For appointments, contact the post at 704-637-1722 or Bob Price at 704-213-7795. People can also visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “American Legion.”

The post asks that people bring a photo ID and remember to eat iron-rich foods and hydrate one week prior to the donation.