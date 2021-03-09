Letter: Vote anybody but Budd
Well, our elected representative is off to a great start this year.
First, after cowering under his desk, he came out and voted with 138 others to overturn the results of the presidential election. Then, with thousands of N.C. residents out of work, he voted against the stimulus package which would have extended unemployment. This was via a proxy vote based on a medical emergency when, in actuality, he was at CPAC.
So much for integrity.
With the next election coming up in 2022, I suggest “anybody but Budd.”
— Eric Marsh
China Grove
