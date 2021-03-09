March 9, 2021

  • 36°
SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO - Knox Middle School's Technology Facilitator Becca Glenn pushes out a cart of food for pickup in March on the first day that Rowan Salisbury Schools implemented food distribution to students during an initial shutdown because of COVID-19.

School meals expect a smooth transition for students

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Almost a year into adapting to delivering meals, drive-thru pickups and cycling through meals for two different groups of students,  a small piece of normalcy is coming back to Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ nutrition department.

Starting March 29, there will be one group of in-person students in elementary schools.

Nutrition Director Lisa Altmann said serving two groups of students has complicated schedules and menu patterns. Instead of serving sausage biscuits for breakfast on a Monday, the school’s had to backtrack and serve them on Thursday as well — staff repeated the menu served in person to the first cohort of students to the second. The department also had to send home three days worth of the same meals with both groups of students.

Altmann said she tries to offer variety to students, but it can be difficult. Running an enterprise that serves thousands of students every day is more complicated than preparing a single meal at home, and the menus that jump back and forth during the course of the week make prep more difficult as well.

Now, for elementary schools at least, the department can offer the same four daily menus to students and send home the same meals for their virtual Wednesdays. Some things will stay the same.

“I think we have pretty much decided across the board we will leave dining the same as in plan B, where they will take their meals back to their classrooms or we will continue to deliver them to the classroom,” Altmann said, adding there may be some exceptions such as a class coming through the line and then eating outside when there is nice weather.

Associate Superintendent of Operations Anthony Vann said, even though maintaining 6 feet of distance will not always be possible with more students in buildings at once, the district is planning to keep kids as far apart as it can.

There are some new challenges that will come along with the change. Notably, meal bundle deliveries for virtual students will be changing on the back end. Altmann said families should not notice a difference, but the exceptional children drivers who have been delivering packs with the department will now be preoccupied with getting kids to school.

The nutrition department has some of its own vehicles and will work with outside drivers transporting middle and high school students. It is looking at leasing additional vehicles with federal funding.

Now also is the time nutrition departments make purchasing orders for next school year. State and federal authorities, including the USDA, are advising to purchase as normal.

Waivers that have made much of what school nutrition departments have been doing for the past year possible are set to expire on June 30, a month after the last day of classes for RSS. Altmann is hoping they will be extended again.

“In think that it is an awesome thing when children are offered free, nutritious meals and not have to worry about where meals are going to come from,” Altmann said.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

School board talks competency-based learning, receives new offer on Faith Elementary

Business

Chamber of Commerce warns buyers about used tractor company with Cleveland address

Local

American Legion Post plans cocktail sip

Local

Harold B. Jarrett Post to host blood drive

Coronavirus

17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

Education

School meals expect a smooth transition for students

Nation/World

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Local

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: March 8

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury High, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month