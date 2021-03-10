Two new apartment complexes would bring more than 150 additional units to Salisbury

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Pending a vote from the Salisbury City Council, two new developments could bring more than 150 multi-family apartment units to the area.

Salisbury Planning Board members on Tuesday approved rezoning requests from Halcon Development, LLC, and Kent Place Holdings, LLC, for the development of two multi-family apartment complexes.

Halcon Development, based in Virginia, requested a parcel of about 9 acres currently owned by John Leatherman be rezoned to residential mixed use with a conditional district overlay. The developer is proposing 84 multi-family, campus-style units to be called Salisbury Oaks Apartments between Jake Alexander Boulevard West and South Main Street near Rosemont Street. The new development would also be adjacent to Colonial Village Apartments.

The main point of discussion for the development was the cul-de-sac that currently ends Rosemont Street, which Halcon Development is proposing be gated and designated for emergency response vehicles only via a “knox box,” where only first responders can access keys to the gate. The designated entrance and exit for the complex is off of South Main Street.

Franklin White, Laura Salo and Cassie Cunningham, who all live on nearby Rosemont Street, expressed concern that the cul-de-sac would eventually become an entrance and exit for residents. Cunningham said it seemed as if a development is “being squeezed into” the area.

Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said restricting the use of the cul-de-sac to emergency response vehicles only is a condition of approval, which would require the developer to revisit both the Planning Board and City Council if any changes were proposed.

Another concern for the proposed development was the potential for flooding in the pond area next to the cul-de-sac in times of heavy rainfall. Salo said her house on Rosemont Street, closest to the development, is below the street level, and flooding in her yard has been an issue before.

Matt Lowder, an engineer for the development, said it would become a bio-retention pond, which means it would not be filled with standing water due to concerns of snakes and mosquitoes. Instead, precipitation would stream into groundwater. Additionally, the pond is currently buffered with trees and shrubs.

“We want to be long-term owners and good neighbors,” said Traci Dusenbury of Halcon Development.

As part of a separate proposal, North Carolina-based Kent Place Holdings requested two parcels totaling around 6 acres between Jake Alexander Boulevard West, Brenner Avenue and Milford Hills Road be rezoned to corridor mixed use and establish a new conditional district overlay that would allow for the development of 84 multi-family campus style units. The development would be called Tenby Crossing Apartments and be located behind the existing Zaxby’s restaurant. A conditional overlay that was previously approved for the area has since expired.

Barringer said the development is a tax credit project providing affordable housing for families. Additionally, it is an area that local public transit serves.

The original proposal was to make the complex accessible via Brenner Avenue and Jake Alexander Boulevard, but board member Bill Wagoner suggested eliminating the Brenner access point due to the high congestion already experienced in that area with nearby Aldi and Harris-Teeter grocery stores. He suggested an access point be created at Milford Hills Road since only a few houses are currently located on that road.

Barringer clarified to board members that a traffic study in that area is not required since the proposed development isn’t expected to increase the traffic by 3,000 vehicles or more. Board members, however, anticipate the issue of traffic on Brenner Avenue will have to be addressed by the city and North Carolina Department of Transportation eventually.

Matt Raab of Wynnefield Properties, a representative for this development, told board members that designating one entrance/exit off Milford Hills Road shouldn’t be an issue for the project.

Barringer said she told at least one local citizen who reached out with questions about the development that an entrance/exit from Milford Hills Road would not be implemented, but a new notice will be published to nearby residents of the area. Citizens can then express concerns to her or at the city council meeting in which the development will be discussed.

