Area Sports Briefs: Catawba baseball wins, all-district basketball announced

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team pounded out a 13-10 win against Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at Newman Park.

The game won’t count in the South Atlantic Conference standings.

Catawba (12-4) led 11-3 after five innings, but then had to hang on.

Catawba didn’t hit any homers, but Joe Butts had a triple and Lee Poteat, Jeremy Simpson and Bryce Butler had doubles.

Catawba had 16 hits, with Hunter Shepherd going 4-for-5. Simpson and Butler drove in three runs apiece.

Kenny Dollinger (1-0) won in relief. Robbie Cowie notched his third save. Catawba used six hurlers.

•••

Brevard plated five runs in the eighth inning and took a 9-3 non-conference baseball win over Pfeiffer at Joe Ferebee Field.

College golf

Salisbury’s Michael Childress led Richmond to a third-place finish in the Ross Collegiate Classic.

Childress shot 77-71-70 for a 2-over 218 and tied for seventh place.

College tennis

UNC won at Notre Dame to improve to 10-0 and 4-0 in the ACC.

One of the standouts for UNC is Mac Kiger, a returning All-American.

Kiger won his singles match against Notre Dame

He’s the grandson of Salisbury resident Tom Kiger.

College football

Catawba has announced its attendance policy for home football games against Newberry on March 20, and Barton on April 3.

Catawba will not sell general admission tickets and will not permit fans or parents of visiting teams.

With an allowance of 30 percent capacity at Shuford Stadium, Catawba will limit attendance to parents and family members of the football players and related student personnel. Catawba will admit football season-ticket holders, Catawba students, members of the Catawba pep band, Catawba cheerleaders and dance teams and Catawba employees. Maximum capacity for these athletic contests will be 1,200 spectators.

Spectators allowed inside Shuford Stadium will be required to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, including wearing a face covering over the mouth and nose.

HS boys basketball

All-district teams were announced by the NC Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

West Rowan’s Jalen Moss was named as the Player of the Year for District 11. West Rowan’s Braden Graham was a second team pick. West Rowan’s Mike Gurley was named District 11 Coach of the Year.

Davie’s ZaHaree Maddox made the first team for District 11.

A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs was a first team pick for District 9, which includes the Mecklenburg schools.

North Davidson’s Jamarien Dalton was the player of the year for District 8. Ledford’s Tyler Partee and West Davidson’s Macon Stovall were second team picks for District 8.

North Stanly’s Dyson Bell was a third team pick for District 8.

HS girls basketball

All-district teams were announced by the NC Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant and Carson’s Colbie Perry were first team for District 11.

North Rowan’s Hannah Wilkerson and Carson’s Ellie Wilhelm made the second team for District 11. Carson’s Mary Spry and Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough made the third team.

South Iredell’s Ashtyn Zeigler made the third team for District 11.

Robinson’s Ella Hobbs made the first team for District 9.

West Cabarrus’ Ashlee Shaw and Northwest Cabarrus’ Aliciah Fields made the second team.

North Davidson’s Emily Hege was the player of the year for District 8, and ND’s Courtney McMillan made the second team.

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight golfer was Nelson Earnhardt with a net of 68.71. Low ‘B’ Flight golfer was Clyde Crawford with a net of 63.72. Low ‘C’ Flight golfer was Carl Moore with a net of 63.07.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Norman Schenk with a net of 64.19.

Crawford 79, shot a 77 and won low gross score. Moore shot low net score.

Mid. school football

West Rowan Middle won 46-8 against North Rowan Middle.

Evan Kennedy had four rushing touchdowns, a receiving TD and 178 yards of offense. West’s offensive line was led by Caden Callicutt, Dakota Athey, Tallon Blackwell, Zechariah Brooker and Clayton Bumgarner open the holes.

Stetson Collins had 91 rushing yards. Alex Robinette kicked four PATs, while Carter Durant had one. Cooper Martin scored on a quarterback sneak.

The Mavericks scored ona 70-yard run down the sideline by Jonathan Ross, and Quantarrious Thomas caught a 2-point conversion pass.

Scores: Corriher-Lipe 34, Erwin 0; China Grove 26, Southeast 0.