Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Lee Street theatre is offering live streaming and drive-in performances of its production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The online streaming performances are today through Saturday at 7 p.m. as well as March 14 at 2 p.m. The theater said it will have a drive-in performance Sunday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Lee Street parking lot adjacent to its building.

Tickets for either online or in-person drive-in performances are available at leestreet.org.

Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, “Charlie Brown” tells the timeless tale of the entire Peanuts gang exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This production features iconic songs such as “Happiness,” “My New Philosophy,” and the title song,” You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

“Charlie Brown” features local and regional talents such as Blake Barrier, Matt Carlson, Nicole Holmes, Madison Lee, Kevin Leichman, Lizzie Medlin and Abby Skibsted. It’s directed and musical directed by Joey Moray. Stage management is by Colleen Welday. Scenic design is by Rod Oden, lighting design is by Caleb S. Garner and costume design is by Ashley Cecil Ward and Eastern Costume Company. Scenic artistry and lightboard operation is by Sarah Large.

“The message and themes discussed in the production are timeless and still relevant today,” said Lee Street Executive Director Rod Oden, who added he’s excited to bring this family-friendly musical to the area during this time and hopes it lightens and warms audiences hearts.

Lizzie Medlin will play Sally Brown in the show.

“Everyone can relate to each character. We all knew a Charlie Brown or a Lucy as a kid. This show is not only heartwarming, but it tackles everyday issues that we’ve all experienced,” Medlin said.

All streaming is provided through the theater’s online stream partner, Broadway On Demand.