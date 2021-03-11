March 11, 2021

Letter: People are Caniche’s secret to making 15 years

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

The fact that the Post would do such a lovely article on Caniche’s 15th anniversary Sunday (“Downtown shopping fixture celebrating anniversary this month”) is a tribute to their support and dedication to the success of downtown businesses. We thank you.

While Ben Stansell did an amazing job writing our story, I felt I needed to edit it just a little. Ask anyone at Caniche and they will tell you nothing goes without editing. I can’t help myself.

What I would have added to the article is I couldn’t/wouldn’t do it without the loyal team that is the heartbeat of our little shop on the corner of South Main and Fisher. Jennifer Seifert has been with us for 14-and-a-half years. Her official title is office manager, but her dedication to the success of Caniche is unwavering. From inventory to orders, technology to sales, she does it all.

Shakira Basinger (five years) is the sales and marketing manager. Without her, the article probably would not have been written. She does not hesitate to reach out to anyone and everyone to talk about Caniche. Shakira keeps us in front of the community and tells our story daily.

Our newest addition to the team is Amery Barton. She took on the daunting task of developing the website that I had resisted for so long. With her fresh eye, Amery also plays a large role in social media and photography.

Lesa Wurst (13 years) is our embroidery and vinyl elf. She comes in at all hours so we can offer the personalization that our customers love.

And Missie: While she is not part of the day-to-day operations due to other businesses and responsibilities, she is forever Caniche’s biggest cheerleader. Missie is my sounding board, my market partner, the visionary and, of course, with her design talent, the one in charge of any renovations!

Above all, the whole team understands that customer service is the heart of Caniche and that is the story we always want to tell. Cheers to the next 15 years! And thank you for allowing me to “edit” and give credit where credit is most definitely due.

— Lesleigh Drye

Salisbury

