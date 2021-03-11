March 11, 2021

  • 72°

Letter: Post’s editorial more divisive than Heggins

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

The editorial published on March 4 entitled “No minority status lesser than another” has the Salisbury Post Editorial Board as the byline. I question the judgment of this board in writing or approving the portrayal of a comment by Councilwoman Al Heggins during the Salisbury City Council meeting on March 2.

In the context of a discussion about the need to monitor and increase the participation of people of color on the city boards and commissions, Mayor Alexander made the comment that one applicant is Jewish, and thus a minority. Councilwoman Heggins politely responded that although Judaism is a religious minority it is not a racial minority, which was the matter under discussion. There was no dispute about this and the Council went on with approving the applicants. This can be seen in the video of the meeting at about two hours and 15 minutes into the council’s meeting video.

The editorial that followed took up this brief exchange as evidence that Heggins was disrespecting Judaism and did not recognize the historical discrimination and hostility against the Jewish people. It laid out the ways that Jews have suffered throughout history, while acknowledging that Heggins’ statement is factually correct that Jews are not a racial minority. So, what was the point of making this an issue worthy of a featured editorial?

It appears that it is an attempt to once again to present a portrait of Al Heggins as divisive. In her role as mayor and now as mayor pro tem, Al Heggins has done more to bring attention to the inequalities in our community than any previous city official. The Post’s editor or editorial board by looking for opportunities to criticize her has led to more divisiveness than any statement by Al.

— Nan Lund

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department working on plans for evening vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Education

Shoutouts

News

Historic Landmarks Commission one of several boards with open seats, opportunity to add diversity

Education

Center for Environment hosts National Wildlife Refuge Association tour

Education

Partners in Learning takes annual pledge to end ‘R-word’

High School

High school soccer: Hornets win regular-season finale

Education

Education briefs: RCCC celebrates completion of new fire training tower

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new marketing director

News

Cooper, legislative leaders announce deal on K-12 schools

News

State briefs: NC Republicans seek to rein in governor’s emergency powers

Nation/World

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 positives remain low

Kannapolis

UNC Charlotte, App State to play first game in new Kannapolis baseball stadium

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with drug crimes in Rowan, Iredell

Crime

Juvenile shot in the leg on NC 801

News

Consultant hired to look at Rowan Board of Health structure; plan for indoor COVID-19 vaccine clinics set

Education

New $100,000 offer on Faith Elementary property is good for 60 days

Local

Improvements underway on St. Peters Church Road, still no widening plans in place