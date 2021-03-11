March 11, 2021

  • 72°
Gov. Roy Cooper talks with Emily Collins of Winston-Salem who brought her dog, Sebastian with her for her COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the FEMA-supported mass vaccination site onside Four Season Town Centre mall. Wednesday was the first full day of vaccinations at the site which includes both indoor and drive-thru vaccinatons. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

By News Service Report

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

By Bryan Anderson

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — North Carolina will make medically vulnerable residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine a week ahead of schedule, state health officials announced Thursday.

Those between the ages of 16 and 64 will be eligible starting March 17 if they identify as having any of 18 different conditions outlined by the state health department. Homeless and incarcerated individuals not yet vaccinated will also be able to get inoculated.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, said at a news conference that essential workers employed in one eight sectors and additional workers who have not yet been vaccinated will be able to receive their shot starting April 7. Frontline essential workers in those sectors can already be vaccinated if they need to be in person as part of their work.

“A lot of providers right now are ready to move to Group 4,” Cooper said, noting that some providers with backlogs may not be able to vaccinate medically vulnerable people once the March 17 eligibility begins.

Based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina will qualify those who are or may be at increased risk for severe illness if infected with the virus. The state bundled together anyone with potential increased medical risk, thus making hundreds of thousands of people with a range of underlying health issues simultaneously eligible.

“We didn’t want to get too precise in trying to narrowly define who could go and who could not because that can slow you down,” Cooper said.

He added that he had previously considered requiring proof of medical condition as South Carolina elected to do, but ultimately decided against it.

“We found out early in the process that the less cumbersome we make this process … the better off we are.”

Smokers and former smokers, pregnant women, people with cancer, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, asthma, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and that who are overweight with a BMI above 25 are among those eligible for a vaccine starting next Wednesday.

The staggered rollout of Phase 4 of distribution comes as North Carolina expects to receive a greater supply of doses, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is currently seeing nationwide shipping delays.

Cohen, the state’s top public public health official, said new J&J doses aren’t expected to arrive until sometime around the beginning of April. She and Cooper are urging people to book the first appointment available to them, regardless of which of the three vaccines it may be. The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots and single-dose J&J vaccine are all safe and effective and do a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“All three of these vaccines protect equally against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing when talking about COVID-19,” Cooper said.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Education

Shoutouts

News

Historic Landmarks Commission one of several boards with open seats, opportunity to add diversity

Education

Center for Environment hosts National Wildlife Refuge Association tour

Education

Partners in Learning takes annual pledge to end ‘R-word’

High School

High school soccer: Hornets win regular-season finale

Education

Education briefs: RCCC celebrates completion of new fire training tower

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new marketing director

News

Cooper, legislative leaders announce deal on K-12 schools

News

State briefs: NC Republicans seek to rein in governor’s emergency powers

Nation/World

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 positives remain low

Kannapolis

UNC Charlotte, App State to play first game in new Kannapolis baseball stadium

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with drug crimes in Rowan, Iredell

Crime

Juvenile shot in the leg on NC 801

News

Consultant hired to look at Rowan Board of Health structure; plan for indoor COVID-19 vaccine clinics set

Education

New $100,000 offer on Faith Elementary property is good for 60 days

Local

Improvements underway on St. Peters Church Road, still no widening plans in place

News

Two new apartment complexes would bring more than 150 additional units to Salisbury