Blotter: March 12
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man reported an animal bite Wednesday in the 400 block of Airport Road in Salisbury.
• A woman reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Wednesday in the 2500 block of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell.
• A man died Wednesday from what authorities called a probable overdose in the 100 block of Earnest Miller Road in Salisbury.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance on Wednesday reported a heat pump and furnace was stolen from the 100 block of Buccaneer Circle in Salisbury.
• A found firearm was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Maple Ridge Circle in Salisbury.
• Christopher Darnell Pharr, 36, was charged Wednesday with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Horah Street.
• A man on Thursday reported a stolen bicycle in the 200 block of Institute Street.
• Walmart on Thursday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• A woman on Thursday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of North Shaver Street.
• Counterfeit money was used in the 500 block of East Innes Street.
• Jordan Blaine Fernandez, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance in the 800 block of South Church Street.
Salisbury Police Department promotes two
