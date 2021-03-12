March 12, 2021

Jayvee football: Salisbury, West, Carson win

By Post Sports

Published 12:13 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Staff report

Salisbury won 24-0 against South Rowan in jayvee football on Thursday.

Damian Brandon and Deshawn “Fatts” Brown had rushing TDs for the Hornets.

Brown and DJ Adams had 2-point conversions.

Nick Tillman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Dominic Wallace and Nature Smith had interceptions.

•••

West Rowan won 35-0 against East Rowan on Thursday.

Paxton Greene threw two TD passes.

James Francis scored on a 60-yard reception.

Landon Jacobs and Charlee Williamson had rushing TDs.

Abe Davis made 10 tackles.

Jaden Warren had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

•••

Carson won 8-0 against North Iredell on Thursday.

Jordan Galarza scored the touchdown and added the 2-point conversion.

Carson’s offensive line had a good night.

Leading Carson’s defense were Trevor Vaughn, Carson Aman, Dalton Gay and Connor Rayfield.

•••

A.L. Brown won 30-14 against Cox Mill.

•••

Davie routed R.J. Reynolds 49-0.

Ty Miller threw three TD passes. Carter Helton led the running attack.

 

 

 

 

