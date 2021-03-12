March 13, 2021

Women’s basketball: Historic win for Catawba

By Post Sports

Published 11:38 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Catawba guard Shemya Stanback. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team made history on Friday.

The Indians dominated host Carson-Newman at Holt Fieldhouse and won 67-48 in a first-round game in the Southeast Regional Tournament.

Catawba had been 0-5 in Division II regionals.

Catawba’s forte is defense, and that’s what the Indians won with.

Catawba won despite shooting 32 percent from the field and 5-for-21 from the 3-point line. They held the Eagles to 30-percent shooting and 2-for-16 from the 3-point line.

South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year  Braelyn Wykle, who was averaging 23.6 points a game, was held to one field goal and seven points by Catawba’s defense.

Catawba is among the national leaders in forcing turnovers and had a 20-15 edge in the turnover struggle. Lyrik Thorne had four of Catawba’s 11 steals.

Catawba (11-3) had 18 offensive rebounds to 10 for the 14th-ranked Eagles, who finished 15-4.

Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) led the Indians with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thorne had 12 points and eight rebounds. Sara McIntosh scored 11 off the bench.

Veterans Taisha DeShazo, Talia Barnes and Marissa Bruce combined to shoot 8-for-14 and teamed for 21 points.

DeShazo made an early 3-pointer that put the Indians ahead to stay.

Catawba held Carson-Newman scoreless for three minutes late  in the second quarter to take a 34-23 lead at halftime.

Catawba had a 10-0 run in the third quarter to lead by 20.

Ten Catawba players scored. Depth has been another of the team’s strengths.

Catawba plays second-seeded Barton (12-2) on Saturday.

 

CATAWBA (67) — Stanback 12, Thorne 12,  McIntosh 11, DeShazo 8, Bruce 7, Barnes 6, Downs 5, Ford 3, Phillips 2. Davie 1, Wampler, Gardner, Roberts.

CARSON-NEWMAN (48) — Smith 13, Bunch 11, Taylor 10, Wykle 7, Byrd 3, Wilson 2, Hines 2, Boshears, Pearce, Goforth, Bean.

Catawba                           17    17    17    16   — 67

Carson-Newman           13   10    11    14    — 48

 

 

 

 

